Man missing after falling from boat in Outaouais

Rescue teams are searching for a man who fell from a boat in the Outaouais region of Quebec on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Baskatong Reservoir, a manmade lake in the municipality of Grand-Remous north of Maniwaki, Que., at about 4:30 p.m.

The man, who is in his 20s, was on board a motor boat with about 10 people. On Sunday, police with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) told Radio-Canada that he was not wearing a life jacket.

The search efforts, which began Saturday using police and fire service vessels, continued on Sunday. Police divers were on site Sunday to participate in the search, according to the provincial police.