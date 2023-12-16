Man killed in crash near Brockville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a man has died after a single-vehicle collision on Sharpe's Lane in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township, near Brockville.

In a media release, OPP said officers received a report about the crash around 1:30 a.m. OPP acting sergeant Aaron Miller said the vehicle involved in the crash had gone off the roadway.

A 24-year-old driver from Brockville was pronounced deceased as a result.

An OPP investigation into the crash is ongoing, supported by a technical collision investigator and a reconstructionist.