Man killed in crash near Brockville
A fatal motor vehicle collision on Sharpe's Lane, near Brockville, has left a 24-year-old driver dead.
OPP say collision happened in the early hours of Saturday morning
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a man has died after a single-vehicle collision on Sharpe's Lane in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township, near Brockville.
In a media release, OPP said officers received a report about the crash around 1:30 a.m. OPP acting sergeant Aaron Miller said the vehicle involved in the crash had gone off the roadway.
A 24-year-old driver from Brockville was pronounced deceased as a result.
An OPP investigation into the crash is ongoing, supported by a technical collision investigator and a reconstructionist.