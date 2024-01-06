One man is dead and another is in hospital after a stabbing at a Belleville, Ont., business early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to 320 North Front St. shortly after 12 a.m. after getting reports multiple people had been stabbed, the Belleville Police Service said in a media release Saturday afternoon.

Two men, both from Belleville, were taken to hospital, police said.

One of them, a 23-year-old, was pronounced dead. The other remains in hospital with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, police said.

The name of the man who died is being withheld while his next-of-kin are notified, police said.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, no arrests had been announced.

Belleville police are asking anyone who has information about the fatal stabbing or saw it happen to contact either them or Crime Stoppers.