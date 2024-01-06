Content
Man killed, another injured in Belleville stabbing

Police in Belleville, Ont., say a 23-year-old man has died while a 30-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing at a local business.

No arrests announced as of Saturday afternoon

A close-up photo of the side of a white police car with a large maple leaf painted around the front wheel and the words "Police, Belleville" under a red and blue stripe.
Police in Belleville, Ont., are asking witnesses to come forward after one man was fatally stabbed and another suffered serious injuries early on Jan. 6, 2024. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

One man is dead and another is in hospital after a stabbing at a Belleville, Ont., business early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to 320 North Front St. shortly after 12 a.m. after getting reports multiple people had been stabbed, the Belleville Police Service said in a media release Saturday afternoon.

Two men, both from Belleville, were taken to hospital, police said.

One of them, a 23-year-old, was pronounced dead. The other remains in hospital with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, police said.

The name of the man who died is being withheld while his next-of-kin are notified, police said.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, no arrests had been announced.

Belleville police are asking anyone who has information about the fatal stabbing or saw it happen to contact either them or Crime Stoppers.

