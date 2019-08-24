Skip to Main Content
Man, 26, seriously injured in west end shooting
Man, 26, seriously injured in west end shooting

A 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Ottawa's west end early Saturday morning.

Ottawa police are investigating

Ottawa police are investigating after a shooting took place in Ottawa's west end on Saturday, Aug 24, 2019. (Radio-Canada )

Police said the shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. around Carling Avenue and Bayshore Drive.

Paramedics said the man suffered  gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The Ottawa police's guns and gangs unit is investigating. 

