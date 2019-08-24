Man, 26, seriously injured in west end shooting
A 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in Ottawa's west end early Saturday morning.
Police said the shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. around Carling Avenue and Bayshore Drive.
Paramedics said the man suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital in serious condition.
The Ottawa police's guns and gangs unit is investigating.