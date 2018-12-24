Man injured after ByWard Market Shooting
Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a 59-year-old man was shot in front of the Rideau Centre Sunday night.
59-year-old man shot outside Rideau Centre
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.
The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Some people fled the area after hearing the gunshots, while others were forced to stay inside restaurants while officers searched for the shooter, police said.
No arrests have been made.