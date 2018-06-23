Man in serious condition after Byward Market stabbing

Ottawa Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Saturday morning around the Byward Market.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He is now in serious but stable condition, police said.

Officers were called to an address on York Street near the Byward Market Square where the man was found just before 2:45 a.m.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.