Man in life-threatening condition after snowmobile crash near Petawawa

A 38-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries from a snowmobile crash in the bush off of Highway 17 near Petawawa, Ont.

Renfrew County Paramedic Chief Mike Nolan said paramedics received the call shortly before noon about the crash. The specialized "Sierra" paramedics team was able to get to the patient using their side-by-side ATV.

They were able to resuscitate the man, who sustained serious and life-threatening injuries, Nolan said.

A section of Highway 17 between Renfrew County Road 55 and Paquette Road was briefly closed in both directions this afternoon so Ornge air ambulance could land to receive the patient, he said.

"We ended up using Highway 17 as a landing site temporarily to be able to facilitate the transfer of care from the Sierra team to the Ornge paramedics to then take that patient to the Ottawa hospital," Nolan said.

Cleared: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Closure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Closure</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Petawawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Petawawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY17?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HWY17</a> is reopened in both directions between Renfrew Cr 55 & Paquette Rd. —@511Ontario

No vehicles on the road were involved in the collision, Nolan said.