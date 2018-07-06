Skip to Main Content
Man in critical condition after stabbing in Vanier
New

Man in critical condition after stabbing in Vanier

Paramedics found a man stabbed at a home in Ottawa's east end early Friday morning.

Man stabbed in a home shortly before 2:30 a.m.

CBC News ·
Paramedics say a man was transported to a hospital in critical condition after a stabbing at a home in Vanier on July 6. 2018.

Ottawa paramedics found a man stabbed at a home in Ottawa's east end early Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. in a residence at the intersection of Coleford Place and Saint-Laurent Boulevard in the Vanier area.

The man was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit in critical condition, according to paramedics.

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us