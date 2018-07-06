New
Man in critical condition after stabbing in Vanier
Paramedics found a man stabbed at a home in Ottawa's east end early Friday morning.
Man stabbed in a home shortly before 2:30 a.m.
The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. in a residence at the intersection of Coleford Place and Saint-Laurent Boulevard in the Vanier area.
The man was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit in critical condition, according to paramedics.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating.