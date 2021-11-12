Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Man charged with impersonating police

Ottawa police say they've arrested a man who allegedly made an illegal traffic stop while driving a car resembling an unmarked police vehicle.

54-year-old man allegedly made an unlawful traffic stop

CBC News ·
An Ottawa Police Service car near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa in February 2021. A man has been arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Police said they began investigating after receiving a complaint Oct. 24 about a man driving a white Ford Taurus who stopped a driver and claimed to be a member of law enforcement. 

In a news release Thursday, police said they were told the man's car resembled an unmarked police vehicle, and that he allegedly activated remote-controlled lights and sirens on the car when pulling the driver over. 

Police searched the car Thursday and found the lights and sirens the driver described, as well as several law enforcement shoulder flashes.

A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer. 

Ottawa police ask people who may have had similar experiences with this man to call 613-236-1222 ext. 8348.

