Man charged with impersonating police

Ottawa police say they've arrested a man who allegedly made an illegal traffic stop while driving a car resembling an unmarked police vehicle.

Police said they began investigating after receiving a complaint Oct. 24 about a man driving a white Ford Taurus who stopped a driver and claimed to be a member of law enforcement.

In a news release Thursday, police said they were told the man's car resembled an unmarked police vehicle, and that he allegedly activated remote-controlled lights and sirens on the car when pulling the driver over.

Police searched the car Thursday and found the lights and sirens the driver described, as well as several law enforcement shoulder flashes.

A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer.

Ottawa police ask people who may have had similar experiences with this man to call 613-236-1222 ext. 8348.