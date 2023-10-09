Man hospitalized after shooting in south Ottawa

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the incident at 11:30 p.m. on Fardon Way in Ottawa's Hunt Club neighbourhood.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also found shell casings nearby on the 1500 block of Blohm Drive.

Police refused comment on whether the casings were related to the shooting and said no further details were available.

Ottawa police's guns and gangs unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-236-1222 x 5050.