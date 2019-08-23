Police warn east-end residents after women groped

Ottawa police are warning the public after a man grabbed a woman's breast on a walking trail in the city's east end Thursday night.

A similar incident occurred in the same area in July, police said, and the suspect description is the same in both cases.

Thursday's incident took place on a walking trail between Innes Road and Du Buisson Crescent. Police said as the man passed the woman, he grabbed her breast, then continued walking southbound.

The woman called police, but police dogs failed to locate the suspect.

The earlier incident took place on the evening of July 19 as a woman walked on a trail between Du Grand Bois and Anglehart Avenue. Again, the suspect grabbed a woman's breast as he passed.

The suspect is described as a tanned male, possibly Caucasian, 40 to 50 years old and about five feet eight inches tall. He's described as having a heavier build with spiked hair, with one victim reporting the suspect had a "round face."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the east criminal investigations section at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.