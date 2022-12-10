Man gets 10 months in jail for poaching at western Quebec safari park

One of two men arrested for poaching at the Omega animal park in Montebello, Que., is going to jail for 10 months.

That sentence was handed down Friday at the Gatineau, Que., courthouse to a 21-year-old man after he pleaded guilty to three counts of killing animals in captivity, breaking and entering, and committing a firearm-related offence.

He will also be prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years and visiting Parc Omega for one year.

In November, a Parc Omega employee called police after seeing a vehicle illegally enter the site and hearing what police described at the time as "possible gunshots."

Quebec's provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec, said they arrested a 21-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, both from the Outaouais region.

During the arrest, they found the carcasses of three wild boars and an elk in their vehicle.

The 42-year-old man also appeared in court Friday morning, but his case was postponed until Jan. 17.

After the incident happened, Parc Omega reassured the public that the poaching was an isolated event.

"Safety protocols are in place at the park and everything has been followed to the letter," it said in a November statement.

Managers said they have surveillance cameras, security barriers and a security officer on site at the park.