Trapped driver freed from minivan following crash in Nepean

A man who was trapped inside a minivan following a multi-vehicle crash in Nepean has been freed by first responders after a one-hour rescue attempt, paramedics say.

Duty officer Darryl Wilton of the Ottawa Paramedic Service said emergency services received a call at 6:10 p.m. reporting a multi-vehicle collision near the intersection of Woodroffe Ave. and Baseline Rd.

First responders arrived to find a man trapped in a minivan that was wrapped around a light post.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to free the man, who was conscious and alert throughout the process, Wilton said.

The extrication process took around an hour and was completed around 7:25 p.m., said a spokesperson from the Ottawa fire department.

Two people have been transported to a trauma centre suffering from minor injuries.

Ottawa police said the northbound lanes of Woodroffe Ave. from Baseline Rd. are closed and only one lane is open going southbound as officers clear the scene. Police are advising the public to avoid the area.