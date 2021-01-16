Homicide unit investigating after man found with gunshot wounds
Man found near Hunt Club Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive at approximately 3 a.m.
Ottawa's homicide unit is investigating after the death of a man found with gunshot wounds in the city's south end early Saturday morning.
According to police, the man was found in the area of Hunt Club Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive at approximately 3 a.m.
A section of Lorry Greenberg Drive was closed to traffic but has since re-opened.
People with information are asked to contact police or can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> Homicide Section is investigating the death of a man located by officers suffering from gunshot wounds in the Hunt Club Rd / Lorry Greenberg Dr area. If you have any information please contact our Homicide Section 6132361222 x 5477 or <a href="https://twitter.com/CrimeStoppersOT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CrimeStoppersOT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a>—@DutyInspector