Homicide unit investigating after man found with gunshot wounds

Ottawa's homicide unit is investigating after the death of a man found with gunshot wounds in the city's south end early Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was found in the area of Hunt Club Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive at approximately 3 a.m.

A section of Lorry Greenberg Drive was closed to traffic but has since re-opened.

People with information are asked to contact police or can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers.