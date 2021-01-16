Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Homicide unit investigating after man found with gunshot wounds

Ottawa’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds in the city’s south end early Saturday morning.

Man found near Hunt Club Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive at approximately 3 a.m.

Ottawa police say they're investigating after the death of man found with gunshot wounds in the city's south end. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

According to police, the man was found in the area of Hunt Club Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive at approximately 3 a.m. 

A section of Lorry Greenberg Drive was closed to traffic but has since re-opened. 

People with information are asked to contact police or can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers.

