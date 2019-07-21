Skip to Main Content
Man found unconscious under temporary car shelter in Gatineau

A man in his fifties was found unconscious Saturday under a temporary car shelter that blew away during a storm in Gatineau, Que.

Garage reportedly blew away during storm Saturday

A man was found unconscious under a temporary car shelter in Gatineau, Que., on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Sonia Pétrin Poulin )

The incident happened before 4:45 p.m. in front of a gas station on Montreal Road West in the Masson-Angers area of the city.

Gatineau police said the temporary garage reportedly flew away during a torrential rainstorm.

The man was transported to the Hull Hospital in serious condition, but police said Sunday that he is now in stable condition. 

Police continue to investigate. 

