Man found unconscious under temporary car shelter in Gatineau

A man in his fifties was found unconscious Saturday under a temporary car shelter that blew away during a storm in Gatineau, Que.

The incident happened before 4:45 p.m. in front of a gas station on Montreal Road West in the Masson-Angers area of the city.

Gatineau police said the temporary garage reportedly flew away during a torrential rainstorm.

The man was transported to the Hull Hospital in serious condition, but police said Sunday that he is now in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.