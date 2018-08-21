Police ask for help after man found injured on Kanata street

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help after a man was found lying face down with serious injuries in the middle of a Kanata street on Tuesday morning.

The 40-year-old man was discovered at about 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Old Second Line Road and Forestbrook Street, according to an Ottawa police news release.

His injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators believe the man may have been struck by a vehicle sometime between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).