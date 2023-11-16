Man found dead at homeless encampment in Gatineau
Gatineau police say a man was discovered dead at a homeless encampment near the Robert-Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday afternoon.
Gatineau police say friend discovered man unresponsive in tent Thursday afternoon
The man, whose identity and age aren't being released at this time, was discovered by a friend in the man's tent, say Service de Police de la Ville de Gatineau (SVPG). The friend contacted police at about 3:30 p.m.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Hull Hospital.
Police say his death is still under investigation.
With files from Nicole Chiasson, Anne-Charlotte Carignan