Man found dead at homeless encampment in Gatineau

Gatineau police say friend discovered man unresponsive in tent Thursday afternoon

CBC News ·
A Gatineau police badge on an officer's sleeve.
Gatineau police say a man was found dead at a homeless encampment near the Robert-Guertin Centre. (Radio-Canada)

Gatineau police say a man was discovered dead at a homeless encampment near the Robert-Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday afternoon.

The man, whose identity and age aren't being released at this time, was discovered by a friend in the man's tent, say Service de Police de la Ville de Gatineau (SVPG). The friend contacted police at about 3:30 p.m.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Hull Hospital.

Police say his death is still under investigation.

A view from above of an arena and school near a wooded area and creek.
A drone photo showing the wooded area where the homeless encampment has set up, the Robert-Guertin Centre, at left, and École secondaire de l'Île, at the top right. (Felix Desroches/CBC)

With files from Nicole Chiasson, Anne-Charlotte Carignan

