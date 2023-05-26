Man fighting for life after falling from boat

A man is fighting for his life after falling from a boat on the Ottawa River late Friday afternoon, police say.

Police in Gatineau, Que., said they received a call at around 4:30 p.m. alerting them about a man who was in distress in the water.

The man then disappeared from sight near the Chaudière Bridge, police added.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Ottawa firefighters found the man unconscious in the water and brought him to the Hull district's marina to resuscitate him, police said.

Police said the man was then taken to hospital in Gatineau, where he was in critical condition as of about 7 p.m. Friday.