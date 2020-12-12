Man 'enraged' by mask policy arrested after spitting at cashier

A man accused of berating a convenience store employee and spitting on her plexiglass shield was arrested Thursday, Kingston Police say.

The 44-year-old man allegedly entered the downtown store in Kingston, Ont., on the evening of Nov. 6 carrying a mask but not wearing the face covering. Police say the sole employee of the store requested he put it on which at first "enraged" the accused.

"Once the accused realized that he would not receive service until he complied with the victim's request he put on his mask and apologized for his actions," said a Friday news release from Kingston Police.

"Immediately after the transaction was complete however, the accused took off his mask and continued to yell at the victim."

The man allegedly spat on the plexiglass shield in front of the employee leaving her to clean up the spittle, police said.

Police arrested the man Thursday after reviewing security footage and an "extensive investigation." He is charged with assault, harassment by threatening conduct and mischief under $5,000.