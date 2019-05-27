Skip to Main Content
Man drowns in Gatineau swimming pool
Drowning happened Sunday afternoon in city's Touraine district

Gatineau police say a man drowned on May 26 in a swimming pool at a home on rue d'Auvergne. (Radio-Canada)

The drowning happened at a home on rue d'Auvergne in the city's Touraine district at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gatineau Police Service.

The man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man's name or age.

With files from Radio-Canada

