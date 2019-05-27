Man drowns in Gatineau swimming pool
Police in Gatineau, Que., are investigating after a man drowned Sunday afternoon in a swimming pool.
Drowning happened Sunday afternoon in city's Touraine district
Police in Gatineau, Que., are investigating after a man drowned Sunday afternoon in a swimming pool.
The drowning happened at a home on rue d'Auvergne in the city's Touraine district at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gatineau Police Service.
The man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the man's name or age.
With files from Radio-Canada