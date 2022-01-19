Man dies in crash involving 3 tractor-trailers near South Glengarry

A 25-year-old man has died in a collision on Highway 401 near South Glengarry, Ont., according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The man was driving a tractor-trailer when his truck hit a second tractor-trailer from behind, which in turn hit a third tractor-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes, Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP said in a press release.

Police have not released his name, as they are in the process of notifying his family, the release said.

The drivers of the other two trucks were not injured, police say.

They are still investigating why the second truck hit the third.

As of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night, police were still on scene and the highway near the 814 westbound exit remained closed with detours in place. The exit is approximately 120 kilometres from Ottawa.

Police say they don't know when the road will reopen and are asking drivers to avoid the area.