Ottawa

OPP investigating suspicious death at home near Kingston

A man has died under suspicious circumstances and two other people have been seriously injured in Leeds and Thousand Islands Township, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

2 others seriously injured early Tuesday morning

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police with the Leeds County detachment are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Leeds and Thousand Islands Township early Tuesday morning. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene. (CBC)

Officers responded to a home on Highway 15 near Seeley's Bay around 4 a.m. Tuesday, OPP wrote in a news release. The two injured people were transported to hospital.

A 36-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested at the scene. OPP aren't releasing the identities of anyone involved.

"Police advise the victims were known to the accused and there is no concern for public safety," OPP said. 

OPP say the investigation continues with the help of forensic identification. Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

The township is located about 150 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, east of Kingston, Ont.

