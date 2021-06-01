OPP investigating suspicious death at home near Kingston

A man has died under suspicious circumstances and two other people have been seriously injured in Leeds and Thousand Islands Township, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

Officers responded to a home on Highway 15 near Seeley's Bay around 4 a.m. Tuesday, OPP wrote in a news release. The two injured people were transported to hospital.

A 36-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested at the scene. OPP aren't releasing the identities of anyone involved.

"Police advise the victims were known to the accused and there is no concern for public safety," OPP said.

OPP say the investigation continues with the help of forensic identification. Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

The township is located about 150 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, east of Kingston, Ont.