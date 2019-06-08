Man dies in fall after jumping from stalled cherry picker

A 68-year-old man fell to his death Saturday after he tried to jump from a stalled aerial platform to a roof.

Paramedics received a call around 8:20 a.m. Saturday about the accident in the west Ottawa area around Beavertrail Road.

The man fell approximately seven to nine metres to the ground after the platform — colloquially known as a "cherry picker" — shut down, said Ottawa Paramedic Service duty officer Darryl Wilton.

Five paramedics aggressively tried to save the man's life, Wilton said. He was pronounced dead on the way to hospital, he said.

"He had an extensive amount of trauma," he said. "He was in cardiac arrest prior to leaving scene."

Workers are lifted above the ground by a 'cherry picker' in Windsor, Ont., in 2015. (Greg Layson/CBC)

Wilton said that while cherry pickers typically have stabilizer arms designed to keep them in place, if they go "off balance" they can shut down and start tilting to one side.

He said that appeared to be what happened Saturday morning.

"He was up in the cherry picker when it went off balance, and he tried to exit the device onto his roof from the cherry picker basket," Wilton said.

There were a number of witnesses, Wilton said, including the man's family. His name has not been released.

Helicopter wouldn't have saved him, paramedics say

Paramedics requested an Ornge air ambulance, but one wasn't available at the time of the man's fall.

Ornge spokesperson Rachel Scott said the helicopter that would have transferred the man to hospital was out of service.

"Air ambulance helicopters are periodically out of service due to things like weather, required maintenance, and crew related matters," she said.

"In this case, it was related to a mandated rest period due to a shift overrun the day before — approximately two hours."

Wilton said paramedics do not believe an air ambulance would have made a difference.