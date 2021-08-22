Man, 64, dies after tree falls on him in Rockport, Ont., police say

A 64-year-old man from Augusta Township died Saturday after a tree fell on him in Rockport, Ont.

First responders were called to Hucks Marine and Resort, a marina located on the St. Lawrence River, around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

They found the man, who was an employee of the marina, stuck beneath the fallen tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The Ministry of Labour has been informed and is now investigating, OPP said.

A storm had blown through the region shortly before the incident, but police couldn't confirm if that is what caused the tree to fall.

Rockport is a community 110 kilometres south of Ottawa.