Man dies after plane goes down in western Quebec

A 57-year-old man has died after his plane went down in western Quebec, officials say.

Police received an automated 911 call from the crash site north of Low, Que., at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Officers on snowmobiles went out searching for the man with help from Canadian Armed Forces helicopters, the SQ told Radio-Canada.

The helicopters located the crash site around 10 a.m., the SQ said. The man was unresponsive and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, they said.

In a media release Thursday afternoon, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said the man had died and that they'd deploy a team of investigators to the scene.

The aircraft that crashed was a Cessna 172, the TSB said.

The name of the man who died has not been released. Low is roughly 60 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.