Man, 22, dies after collision on icy Gatineau road

A 22-year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision on Buckingham Avenue in Gatineau, Que., Sunday morning.

The man's car deviated from its lane and struck another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction with full force, Gatineau police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police said slippery conditions on the road are believed to be the cause.

Route 315 is closed to traffic between Lépine Avenue and Highway 50 for the investigation.