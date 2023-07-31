Man dies after being found seriously injured in Gatineau
A man found seriously injured in Pointe-Gatineau on Sunday night has died, according to Gatineau police.
Woman, 46, was arrested Sunday; no other details released
Just before 10 p.m. on July 30, officers were called to a home on rue Pointe-Gatineau near rue Berthe for reports of a disturbance.
A 49-year-old man was found with multiple life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital in critical condition.
He later died, police announced late Monday morning.
Police said it is considered a suspicious death.
A 46-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.
No charges have been laid so far, and the investigation continues, police said.