Man dies after being found seriously injured in Gatineau

A man found seriously injured in Pointe-Gatineau on Sunday night has died, according to Gatineau police.

Just before 10 p.m. on July 30, officers were called to a home on rue Pointe-Gatineau near rue Berthe for reports of a disturbance.

A 49-year-old man was found with multiple life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

He later died, police announced late Monday morning.

Police said it is considered a suspicious death.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

No charges have been laid so far, and the investigation continues, police said.