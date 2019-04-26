OPP release facial reconstruction of man found dead in 2017

Ontario Provincial Police have released a facial reconstruction sketch of a man found dead along the Ottawa River shoreline two years ago.

The man's partially decomposed body was discovered on a property in Wendover, Ont., about 50 kilometres northeast of downtown Ottawa, in April 2017.

Police initially said the man was between 40 and 50 years old, but they now believe he was between 50 and 75 years old at the time of his death.

They say he was between five-foot-three and five-foot-nine, weighed approximately 167 pounds, and had facial stubble and a small amount of brown or grey hair at the back of his head.

Ontario Provincial Police say the man was wearing these items of clothing when his body was found in Wendover, Ont., in 2017. (OPP)

Police say the man wearing this shirt, seen from the back (left) and the front (right). (OPP)

Police say the man was wearing:

Black Airwalk running shoes, size 11, with a distinctive fluorescent yellow-and-green sole and tongue.

A hooded olive-green parka with two large pockets.

A medium-sized brown sweater with a zipper at the neck.

A long-sleeved blue shirt, size medium, adorned with a sheep's skull, two guns, and the word "Blaisedale."

An extra-large beige T-shirt with the word "Alife" on the front and "Straight white trash" on the back.

A long-sleeved, extra-large grey "undersweater" with two breast pockets.

Black nylon track pants with a two-tone grey strip on the side of the leg.

White long underwear with thick wool maroon socks.

Anyone with information can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

OPP and the coroner's office continue to investigate the man's death.