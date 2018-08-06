Skip to Main Content
Man killed after tree falls on tent in Gatineau Park
Man killed after tree falls on tent in Gatineau Park

A man is dead after being struck on the head by a tree at the Lac Philippe campground early Monday morning.

A tree fell on a tent at the Lac Philippe campground Monday morning, killing a man. (CBC)

A deputy director with the Municipality of La Pê​che confirmed with Radio-Canada that the tree fell on a tent with several campers inside at around 3:45 a.m., striking one man on the head. 

Outaouais paramedics said they arrived on scene shortly before 4 a.m. and did not have to take anyone to hospital. 

There was a family in a nearby tent as well, but they were not struck by the falling tree. 

The cause of the incident has not been confirmed. The man's name has not been released.

