Ottawa

Man dead in east end stabbing

Second victim was taken to hospital with serious wounds

CBC News ·
A man is dead after a stabbing in Ottawa's east end on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (Radio-Canada )

A man has died in a stabbing in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood overnight Sunday. 

Police said two victims were found at the corner of Whitton Crescent and Whitton Place around 2:40 a.m.

The second victim was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds, police said.

Three people have been arrested, police said. 

The Ottawa Police Service's major crime unit is investigating. 

 

