Man dead in east end stabbing
A man has died in a stabbing in Ottawa's east end overnight Sunday.
Second victim was taken to hospital with serious wounds
A man has died in a stabbing in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood overnight Sunday.
Police said two victims were found at the corner of Whitton Crescent and Whitton Place around 2:40 a.m.
The second victim was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds, police said.
Three people have been arrested, police said.
The Ottawa Police Service's major crime unit is investigating.