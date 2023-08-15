Man dead after being hit by a dump truck in Kanata

A man has died after being hit by a dump truck in Kanata Tuesday.

Ottawa paramedics told CBC News they received a call for service at around 10:10 a.m., regarding a man who had been hit by a dump truck in the 100 block of Desmond Avenue near Carbrooke Street.

They said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, but are not yet publicly identifying him.

In an emailed statement, Ottawa police said an investigation into the "fatal collision" is underway and the Ontario Ministry of Labour is taking the lead on the investigation as it was "a workplace" incident.

The ministry confirmed it is investigating and an inspector has been assigned.

The ministry also said the victim was an employee of Ottawa Pave Master.

CBC News has reached out to the company for comment.

Police added road closures remain in effect in the vicinity.