Man killed in Alexandria garage fire
Ottawa

One man has died in a garage fire Wednesday afternoon in Alexandria, Ont.

Fire broke out around 2:30 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say a man died in a fire Wednesday afternoon in the town of Alexandria, Ont. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Ontario Provincial Police and local firefighters were called to the scene of the fire on Lochiel Street E. shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The man was found dead inside the detached garage, OPP said. His name has not yet been released.

Police, the coroner's office and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating the fatal blaze, OPP said.

Alexandria is approximately 100 kilometres east of Ottawa.

