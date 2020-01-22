Man killed in Alexandria garage fire

One man is dead after a garage fire Wednesday afternoon in Alexandria, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police and local firefighters were called to the scene of the fire on Lochiel Street E. shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The man was found dead inside the detached garage, OPP said. His name has not yet been released.

Police, the coroner's office and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating the fatal blaze, OPP said.

Alexandria is approximately 100 kilometres east of Ottawa.