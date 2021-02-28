Man dead after fire at multi-unit residence in Gatineau

A man is dead after a fire broke out at 808 rue Saint-Louis, a multi-unit residence in Gatineau, Que., shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Sixty firefighters battled the blaze for 7 hours, and it wasn't under control until 8 p.m.

A man in his 40s was found in the rubble and pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also taken to hospital with injuries but was later released.

The building is considered a total loss. Four people are displaced and in the care of the Red Cross.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, which is estimated to have cost $240,000 in damages.