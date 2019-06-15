Skip to Main Content
Outaouais teen dies after ATV crash
Ottawa

Outaouais teen dies after ATV crash

A 17-year-old man died in the Outaouais region after he lost control of his all-terrain vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police are continuing to investigate

CBC News ·
The Sûreté du Québec was at the scene of the crash on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Rémi Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

A 17-year-old man died in the Outaouais region after he lost control of his all-terrain vehicle early morning Saturday.  

Police said the incident happened some time after 4 a.m. The teenager's body was found near his three-wheeled vehicle on Rubis Road in Notre-Dame-du-Laus, Que. 

The boy was pronounced dead in hospital.

Gatineau police said the victim was not wearing a safety helmet at the time.

Police don't yet know the cause of the crash, but they said alcohol may have been involved.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|