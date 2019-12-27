Man dies 4 months after Gatineau fire that killed baby

A man in his 30s injured in a fire that resulted in the death of three-month-old baby has died, Gatineau police have confirmed.

The man suffered serious burns in a Gatineau, Que., blaze that happened on Rue Paluck in the city's Buckingham sector in the early hours of Aug. 31.

Firefighters first received reports that a vehicle in the area was on fire, but flames had spread to a nearby duplex by the time they arrived at the scene.

All five residents of the duplex sustained injuries and were treated at various hospitals, where the baby later died.

A Gatineau woman is facing three charges in connection with the incident.

She cannot be identified due to a publication ban.