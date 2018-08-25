Motorcyclist killed in Kanata collision

A 57-year-old motorcycle driver has died after colliding Saturday afternoon with a car in Kanata, police say.

The man was treated for multiple traumatic injuries following the crash, which took place shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Hazeldean Road at Carbrooke Street, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre for treatment, paramedics said.

Ottawa police later said that the man had died from his injuries.

The driver of the car, a 70-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to hospital, paramedics said.

As of 4 p.m., the westbound lanes of Hazeldean Road were closed at Eagleson Road as police investigate.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.