Motorcyclist killed in Kanata collision
Updated

A 57-year-old motorcycle driver has died after colliding Saturday afternoon with a car in Kanata, Ottawa police say.

2-vehicle crash happened Saturday afternoon on Hazeldean Road

CBC News ·
A 57-year-old motorcycle driver was killed on Aug. 25, 2018, in a two-vehicle crash on Hazeldean Road, Ottawa police say. (Ismael Sy/Radio-Canada)

The man was treated for multiple traumatic injuries following the crash, which took place shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Hazeldean Road at Carbrooke Street, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre for treatment, paramedics said. 

Ottawa police later said that the man had died from his injuries.

The driver of the car, a 70-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to hospital, paramedics said.

As of 4 p.m., the westbound lanes of Hazeldean Road were closed at Eagleson Road as police investigate.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

