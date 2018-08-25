Updated
Motorcyclist killed in Kanata collision
A 57-year-old motorcycle driver has died after colliding Saturday afternoon with a car in Kanata, Ottawa police say.
2-vehicle crash happened Saturday afternoon on Hazeldean Road
The man was treated for multiple traumatic injuries following the crash, which took place shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Hazeldean Road at Carbrooke Street, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.
He was rushed to a local trauma centre for treatment, paramedics said.
Ottawa police later said that the man had died from his injuries.
The driver of the car, a 70-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to hospital, paramedics said.
As of 4 p.m., the westbound lanes of Hazeldean Road were closed at Eagleson Road as police investigate.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.