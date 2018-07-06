Skip to Main Content
Man critically hurt in east-end stabbing
A 35-year-old man was found stabbed in a home in Ottawa's east end early Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. in a home at the intersection of Coleford Place and Saint-Laurent Boulevard, police said.

The man was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit in critical condition, according to paramedics.

Police say they have identified a person of interest.

An investigation is ongoing.

