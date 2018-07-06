New
Man critically hurt in east-end stabbing
A 35-year-old man was found stabbed in a home in Ottawa's east end early Friday morning.
Man stabbed in a home shortly before 2:30 a.m.
The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. in a home at the intersection of Coleford Place and Saint-Laurent Boulevard, police said.
The man was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit in critical condition, according to paramedics.
Police say they have identified a person of interest.
An investigation is ongoing.