Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Man charged with manslaughter after death of 78-year-old woman

A 57-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a 78-year-old woman was found injured on the 800 block of Gladstone Avenue on Sept. 16.

Ian Rooney, 57, charged with manslaughter Friday morning

CBC News ·
Yu Kun Xie, 78, was found injured at an address in the 800 block of Gladstone Avenue on Sept. 16. Homicide unit investigators charged Ian Rooney on Sept. 23. (CBC)

A 57-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a 78-year-old woman was found injured on the 800 block of Gladstone Avenue last Friday, Sept. 16. 

Police were called to an address on that block, near Piazza Dante Park in Centretown West, for reports of an injured woman, later identified as Yu Kun Xie.

She died the next day, according to an Ottawa police news release.

Homicide unit investigators charged Ian Rooney on Friday morning. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the death to contact them or Crime Stoppers. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now