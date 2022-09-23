Man charged with manslaughter after death of 78-year-old woman

A 57-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a 78-year-old woman was found injured on the 800 block of Gladstone Avenue last Friday, Sept. 16.

Police were called to an address on that block, near Piazza Dante Park in Centretown West, for reports of an injured woman, later identified as Yu Kun Xie.

She died the next day, according to an Ottawa police news release.

Homicide unit investigators charged Ian Rooney on Friday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about the death to contact them or Crime Stoppers.