Man charged with detonating homemade device in Centretown
An Ottawa man is facing charges after an object police are describing as "a small homemade improvised explosive device" was detonated outside a home in Centretown on Sunday evening.
Several witnesses called 911 after explosion outside Arlington Avenue home Sunday evening
Ottawa police say numerous people called 911 to report a "loud noise and flash" outside a home on the 100 block of Arlington Avenue around 8:40 p.m.
Officers determined the cause to be a small device that had been detonated. No one was injured in the blast, police said.
Early Monday morning, police executed a warrant at the suspect's residence and he was arrested.
The 53-year-old man has been charged with intending to cause an explosion resulting in damage or death, and mischief to property.
He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.