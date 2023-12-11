Man charged with detonating homemade device in Centretown

An Ottawa man is facing charges after an object police are describing as "a small homemade improvised explosive device" was detonated outside a home in Centretown on Sunday evening.

Ottawa police say numerous people called 911 to report a "loud noise and flash" outside a home on the 100 block of Arlington Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

Officers determined the cause to be a small device that had been detonated. No one was injured in the blast, police said.

Early Monday morning, police executed a warrant at the suspect's residence and he was arrested.

The 53-year-old man has been charged with intending to cause an explosion resulting in damage or death, and mischief to property.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.