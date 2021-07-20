Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Man charged with targeted shooting in Russell Road apartment

A 26-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including attempted murder, after what police say was a targeted shooting of a one-time self-described crack dealer nearly two weeks ago.

Badri Hersi, 26, charged with attempted murder, several other offences

CBC News ·
Shooting victim Hussein Najdi was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but he has since been upgraded to stable condition. (CBC)

A 26-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including attempted murder, after what police say was a targeted shooting of a one-time self-described crack dealer nearly two weeks ago.

Ottawa police officers and paramedics were called to an apartment at 2080 Russell Rd. around 3:30 a.m. on July 13 where they found Hussein Najdi, 30, who had been shot in the arm and stomach.

Nine days later Ottawa police charged Badri Hersi, 26, with numerous charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a firearm obtained by a crime, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Najdi, who had been taken to hospital in critical condition, has since been upgraded to stable condition, police say.

Hersi remains in custody. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Ottawa Police guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

With files from CBC's Shaamini Yogaretnam

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now