Man charged with targeted shooting in Russell Road apartment
Badri Hersi, 26, charged with attempted murder, several other offences
A 26-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including attempted murder, after what police say was a targeted shooting of a one-time self-described crack dealer nearly two weeks ago.
Ottawa police officers and paramedics were called to an apartment at 2080 Russell Rd. around 3:30 a.m. on July 13 where they found Hussein Najdi, 30, who had been shot in the arm and stomach.
Nine days later Ottawa police charged Badri Hersi, 26, with numerous charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a firearm obtained by a crime, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
Najdi, who had been taken to hospital in critical condition, has since been upgraded to stable condition, police say.
Hersi remains in custody. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Ottawa Police guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.
With files from CBC's Shaamini Yogaretnam
