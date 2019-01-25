Choir director who worked in Ottawa wanted for sexual assault

Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a 55-year-old choir director and music instructor wanted for sexual assault.

The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred in 2016 and 2017 while the man, who is from Germany, was working in Ottawa, according to a police news release.

Police said the man has been involved in directing choirs since the early 1990s and has also worked in the Greater Toronto Area and the Madawaska Valley.

The man is not currently in the country, but is expected to be arrested and charged upon his return to Canada, according to the release.

A police spokesperson said it's unclear when that will happen, but police are announcing the arrest warrant now because they're concerned there could be more victims.

The Ottawa Police Service is in contact with the Canada Border Services Agency in relation to the arrest warrant, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can call the Ottawa police tip line at 613-236-1222, extension 5760.