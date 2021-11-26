Man charged with sexual assault of sex-trade workers in Ottawa's east end

Ottawa police have charged a 22-year-old man with the sexual assault of multiple sex-trade workers.

Police say the charges were laid after a woman called 911 around 3 a.m. Friday to report she was assaulted near the intersection of Montreal and Carson's roads, just east of the Montfort Hospital.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, and they later arrested and charged Ricardo Duret of Ottawa.

Police say the force's sexual assault and child abuse unit then linked the suspect to two recent sexual assaults in the city's east end. They say he allegedly took a similar approach to attacking and assaulting sex-trade workers.

In the attacks, he also allegedly impersonated a police officer.

In all, Duret has been charged with two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault by choking, one count of assault, personating a peace officer and forcible confinement, among other charges.

Police believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact its sexual assault and child abuse unit.

"Investigators will respect a victim's wish to pursue or not pursue an investigation. Regardless, the reporting of incidents of violence against women to police is key in identifying suspects and determining crime trends," police said in its news release.

The release also pointed to a guide for sexual assault survivors, which includes community supports on the Ottawa police website.

Police described Duret as a Black man with short curly black hair, brown eyes and a full beard of black hair. He stands about five feet 11 inches with a muscular build, weighing around 229 pounds.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.