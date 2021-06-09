Man charged in Ottawa's 8th homicide of 2021

Ottawa police have charged a man with manslaughter in the city's eighth homicide of 2021.

Police say William Brown, 37, of Ottawa was originally charged with aggravated assault connected to a beating on May 4 on Carillon Street in Vanier.

On Tuesday, just over one month later, the victim died from injuries suffered in the alleged assault, police said.

Police have identified the victim as Mikael Arjani, 34, of Ottawa. Brown's charge has now been upgraded to manslaughter.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.