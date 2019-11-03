Skip to Main Content
Man charged following death of Austin Simon
Ottawa

Ignace Kayiranga, 33, was arrested Saturday night following the stabbing of Austin Simon

Ignace Kayiranga, 33, will remain in custody until mid-November

CBC News ·
Police believe Ignace Kayiranga, 33, knew Austin Simon. (Sketch by Lauren Foster-MacLeod for CBC News)

A man charged with the second-degree murder of Austin Simon appeared in court via video link Sunday morning for his first court appearance.

Ignace Kayiranga, 33, was arrested last night and will remain in custody until Nov. 18.

Simon, 39, was stabbed outside the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue Thursday night 

The father of two, described as having "a big heart," later died in hospital. 

Police believe the two knew each other.

with files from Kimberley Molina

