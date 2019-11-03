Man charged following death of Austin Simon

A man charged with the second-degree murder of Austin Simon appeared in court via video link Sunday morning for his first court appearance.

Ignace Kayiranga, 33, was arrested last night and will remain in custody until Nov. 18.

Simon, 39, was stabbed outside the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue Thursday night

The father of two, described as having "a big heart," later died in hospital.

Police believe the two knew each other.