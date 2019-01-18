Man charged with exposing himself to a child

An Ottawa man has been charged with assault and an indecent act on a child.

Ottawa police said the 41-year-old exposed himself to a child under the age of 16 in the Nepean area on July 14, 2018.

Police said he knew the victim.

He has been charged with one count of assault and an indecent act on a child under 16 years old.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Ottawa police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944.