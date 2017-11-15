Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in mother's death

A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother.

Ottawa police said they found a 54-year-old woman in medical distress inside a home on Jolliet Avenue in Vanier on Saturday evening.

Paramedics took the woman to the Civic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman's son remains in custody and appeared in court this morning.

Ottawa police are continuing to investigate.