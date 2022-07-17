Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Lowertown shooting death 

Ottawa police have taken a 36-year-old man into custody in connection with the shooting death of Vuyo Kashe, who was found dead on Clarence Street Friday night. 

Yohanna David Chol, 36, appeared in court Sunday

CBC News ·
Police vehicles are stationed near Clarence Street in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood Friday night. On Sunday, a 36-year-old was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of Vuyo Kashe. (S.B./Radio-Canada)

Yohanna David Chol has been charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court Sunday. He remains in custody. 

"Definitely surveillance video was critical in identifying a suspect," said Staff Sgt. Jeff Pilon with the Ottawa Police Service's homicide unit.

"And although we didn't have any initial eyewitnesses, after the fact, witnesses were able to put us on the right track."

Pilon said the two men knew each other. Police have also recovered a weapon used in the homicide, he said. 

The shooting occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday. Police said the next day that Kashe, 36, was found on the ground and declared dead at the scene.

With files from Daniel Taekema

