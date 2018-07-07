Man charged with attempted murder after threatening victim with handgun

Ottawa police have charged a 20-year-old man with attempted murder and six other offences after he threatened a victim with a handgun early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a parking garage on George Street in the ByWard Market around 3 a.m. after the man was seen holding a gun, according to a news release.

Police approached the man and found a semi-automatic 9-mm handgun in the back of his pants. The gun was fully loaded, with one bullet in the chamber, according to the news release.

Police took the man into custody and seized the handgun.

No injuries were reported.

The man has been charged with:

Attempted murder.

Pointing a firearm.

Possession of a weapon.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a loaded firearm.

Failure to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning.

Traffic stop yields gun seizure

Ottawa police also seized a handgun in a separate incident just before 1 a.m.

During a traffic stop near Lester and Albion roads, police found marijuana in the vehicle. While arresting the two occupants, police found the passenger in possession of a .32 calibre revolver.

Both incidents are under investigation.