Man charged with extortion, holding woman against will

An Ottawa man is facing several charges for allegedly holding an American woman against her will in the Ottawa neighbourhood of Kanata and extorting her for sexually explicit photos and videos.

Investigators in Ottawa received information from U.S. Homeland Security that a woman was being extorted in the city's west end, Ottawa police wrote in a release.

Officers went to a home in Kanata on Tuesday and found a 20-year-old woman being held against her will. Police would not reveal how long the woman was held.

The woman was assessed and flown back to her family on Wednesday.

Ryan McCann, 28, was arrested and is charged with forcible confinement and two counts each of extortion and non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

The charges relate to two different victims, and police say they believe there may be other victims in Ottawa.

The man has been remanded in custody and could face other charges, police said.