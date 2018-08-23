Man charged after Prescott explosion

A 36-year-old man is facing several charges after an explosion at a commercial facility in Prescott, Ont., which injured another man.

OPP and firefighters were called to 205 Churchill Rd. in the town 95 kilometres south of Ottawa shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and face, and remains in hospital.

Police executed a search warrant at the building the next day. Officers allege it was being used as an unlicensed cannabis facility.

They seized cannabis plants, resin, brick hash, cannabis gummies, cash and two trucks. A 36-year-old man from Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley​ was arrested at the scene.

He's charged with production of cannabis, production of cannabis resin, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police are still investigating what led to the explosion.